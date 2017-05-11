Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Gloss and glamour will be evident on day two of the Boodles May Festival meeting at Chester Racecourse as Ladies Day gets under way.

The racing highlight of the day will be the one mile four furlong Group 3 MBNA Chester Vase, a race which is dominated by four entries from the Irish maestro Aidan O’Brien.

Cunco is the top rated horse in the race and represents the first crop of three-year-olds sired by the unbeaten Frankel.

After failing to win as a two-year-old, Cunco quickly put that to rights when appearing at Sandown last month. He raced over 10-furlongs before getting his head in front on the line and should progress for that outing.

Ryan Moore has opted to ride Venice Beach, a Galileo colt who was placed in his seasonal debut before winning his maiden last month at Tipperary when striding away from his rivals to open up a margin of five and a half lengths crossing the line, there are no stamina doubts.

The Anvil is also by Galileo and scored comfortably at Dundalk in March over 10-furlongs.

Wings of Eagles and Finn McCool make up the O’Brien challenge.

Joseph O’Brien takes on his father with Druids Cross and Tamleek, who will run in the famous blue Godolphin silks scored over 10-furlongs at the Newmarket Craven Meeting by four-lengths and will ensure this is a strong race.

Take a look at our pictures from day one of the Boodles May Festival:

Older horses contest the historic Sportingbet.com Huxley Stakes which could again be dominated by the successful Moore/O’Brien combination with Deauville, priced up the 13/8 favourite.

Poet’s World, trained by Sir Michael Stoute, and Folkswood from the Charlie Appleby yard both have the credentials to challenge the favourite.

Maiden two-year-olds at the early stage of a racing career contest the English Fine Cottons EBF Maiden Stakes over the minimum trip of five furlongs when horses need to be balanced to negotiate the tight turning nature of the Roodee track.

Dascombe has four entries; including two market leaders, Dragons Tail and Auntie Pam. The quartet is completed by Our Man In Havana and Nobrassnolass.

Local trainer Tom Dascombe said: “It’s all about position at Chester Racecourse; it’s almost like a grand prix. Jockeys with the fastest reactions get them out of the stalls, it’s fast thinking and quick decision making during the race. A jockey needs to know how fast he is going when horses are stacking up behind.”

Gates open at 11.30am and a limited number of tickets are still available to purchase online and over the phone. Visit chester-races.com or call the box office on 01244 304 610 for more details. Tickets and badges will be available to collect on the day.