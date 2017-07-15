Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A voluntary organisation will hold its third Recovery Walk for Cheshire in September.

Cheshire Recovery Federation aims to promote visibly recovery from addiction and mental health issues.

People in recovery, their friends and families, and all those who support recovery are invited to the event on September 3.

The Sheriff of Chester Cllr Jane Mercer will launch the walk at 12.30pm from Chester Town Hall Square.

An afternoon of celebrations will be held at Grosvenor Park where the walk finishes from 1pm to 4pm.

For more information about the Recovery Walk, contact timversey@aol.com.