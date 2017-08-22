Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Visitors flocking to the annual Frodsham Motor Show were treated to a trip down motoring memory lane, with more than 230 proud owners showing off their prized vehicles.

Some 2,000 people of all ages turned out on the day last month to enjoy the Frodsham and Helsby Rotary-organised event which raised more than £8,000 to be distributed among local, national and international charities.

But for two people in particular this year’s expanded event – held in the fields behind Frodsham Community Centre in Fluin Lane held a special meaning. At the 2016 Frodsham Motor Show, Joanne Watson from Sankey in Warrington turned up for a blind date with Jonathan McMaster, lead guitarist for the band Northern Heist which was performing a set at the show. A year on the couple were back – having announced they are to be married on July 28, 2018 – the day before next year’s show!

Joanne said: “We met online and Jonathan said he was playing at the Frodsham Motor Show and that we could meet there. Joanne. Obviously things went well and in January this year we got engaged.”

The couple are now considering delaying their honeymoon so that they can visit next year’s show too. “Obviously this event means a lot to us” Joanne added.

At Sunday’s event car fans of all ages were treated to a record-breaking 236 vehicles on show, from a replica of KITT, the talking car of 1980s Knight Rider fame to tractors, classic cars, classic motorcycles, three-wheeled vehicles, sports cars old and not-so- old, a fully restored 1949 Commer ex-Army truck, and a huge convoy of MGs and Triumphs courtesy of the Chester & Wrexham MG and Triumph Club, which won the award for Best Club Stand.

In previous years, show vehicles have been accommodated on a single field, but for the first time a second field was opened up on account of the record-breaking number of entries.

Judges representing the main sponsors – Best Western Forest Hills Hotel, Trust Ford Warrington, Hover Force, Frodsham, Cheshire Glamping, Frodsham, and Plasmet from Manchester – handed out a total of 15 prizes including Best in Show, a 1955 Bentley Mk 6 owned by Jerry Cohen; and Best in Show runner-up Alan Lee’s Alvis21 T.E.

Frodsham and Helsby Rotary president Andrew Lawless said: “The weather was very kind to us again, although the downpour at the very end caused a power outage which meant that Rotarians and members of the public had to hold up the inflatable stage cover so that the last band could remove their equipment safely.

“A huge thank you goes to our sponsors and programme advertisers, as well as to the exhibitors and visitors, without whom there would be no show. We are also grateful to those who gave of their time to make sure the show was a success, including local vocalist Bexi, bands Northern Heist, Phoenixx and Stadia, as well as Frodsham and Helsby Inner Wheel.

“Rotary is not just about fundraising for charity, although that is a huge part of what we do. It is also about friendship and fun, and we are always looking for new members to ensure that we can continue to do what we do in the local community.”