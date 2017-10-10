Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester’s Grosvenor Shopping Centre recently encouraged students to stay ‘Fashion Fresh’ at its annual student shopping night on Thursday (October 5).

Students from across the region made the most of exclusive offers from the likes of Topshop, Quiz and Jack & Jones, as well freebies, goodie bags and competitions from some of the city’s best bars and restaurants.

Capital FM’s Liam Hincks also played music to shoppers, who were able to meet and snap a photo with reality TV stars and special guests Scott Thomas and ‘muggy’ Mike Thalassitis from ITV’s Love Island.

The Grosvenor Shopping Centre’s manager Julie Webb said: “It was great to see so many students making the most of great discounts and offers at our student shopping evening.

“As usual we saw a fantastic turnout and we enjoyed welcoming our special guests, Mike and Scott, to welcome new and returning students to the shopping centre.”

For more information on upcoming activity visit www.thegrosvenorcentre.co.uk .