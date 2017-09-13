Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Anyone interested in becoming involved with Chester’s largest community performance project is invited to attend the launch of the Chester Mystery Plays 2018.

Tickets for the event, at Chester Cathedral refectory on Tuesday, October 3 at 7.30pm, are free but booking is essential via www.chestermysteryplays.com , by telephone 01244 500959 or in person from Chester Cathedral.

Performers, back stage crew and volunteers will have the opportunity to hear excerpts from the new script, written by award-winning playwright and actor Deborah McAndrew, and an overview of the production from artistic director Peter Leslie Wild and composer and musical director Matt Baker.

Peter said: “The Chester Mystery Plays is a massive production, led by a professional artistic team, and we will be looking for local community actors, musicians and dancers to join the huge cast as well as people to help out in costume, lighting, make-up, sound, set and prop construction and backstage support.

“When I directed the 2013 production, I was overwhelmed by the skill and talent of the people of Chester. I look forward to seeing some new faces and some old friends, at the launch.

“It’s open to everyone and I’d like to stress that no previous experience is needed: just enthusiasm and commitment. It’s a real opportunity to learn new skills and have some of the best fun you’ll ever have.”

The event will be hosted by the chairman and directors of the Chester Mystery Plays Company and the 2018 cycle will be officially launched by the Lord Mayor of Chester Councillor Razia Daniels.

Other guests include the vice dean of Chester Cathedral, the Rev Dr Barry Wilson and the president of the Freemen and Guilds of Chester David Starbuck Edwards.

The set for the 2018 production of the Chester Mystery Plays will be designed by Dawn Allsopp with project and stage management by Sam Cheadle.

Production manager will be Peter Herbert with costume supervision by Paula Cain.

The plays, originally written by Benedictine monks of the Abbey of St Werburgh (now Chester Cathedral) in the 13th and 14th centuries, are produced in the city once every five years.

They are based on stories from the Bible, from the Creation to Noah’s Flood, through to the Last Judgment.

The Chester Mystery Plays will be performed from June 27-July 14 2018 in the nave of Chester Cathedral.

Tickets are on sale now via the website www.chestermysteryplays.com, by telephone 01244 500959 or in person from Chester Cathedral.