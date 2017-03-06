Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Pop group Steps are making a comeback for a 20th anniversary tour.

The five-piece band will be playing gigs in Liverpool and Manchester as part of their 'Party On The Dancefloor' tour which will mark 20 years since they released their debut single 5,6,7,8,

The group known for their choreographed dance routines rose to fame in the late '90s and had 14 consecutive top 5 singles, sold over 20 million records and reached number one with three albums and three singles.

Steps is made up of members Faye Tozer, Ian “H” Watkins, Claire Richards, Lisa Scott-Lee and Lee Latchford Evans from Ellesmere Port .

Lee was born in the Countess of Chester Hospital and brought up in Ellesmere Port. He studied musical theatre at the Cheshire School of Music and Theatre before finding fame with Steps.

He had his first taste of fame as a youngster, performing in a pantomime of Robinson Crusoe at the town’s Civic Hall.

Their new single Scared Of The Dark will be released on Friday ahead of the new album Tears On The Dancefloor out on Friday, April 21.

Tears On The Dancefloor marks the band’s first full album of original material since 2000.

Favourites Ian "H" Watkins, Claire Richards, Faye Tozer, Lisa Scott-Lee and Lee Latchford-Evans said: "This is the album we think our fans have been waiting for.

"It was very important for us to have a hint of the past but to try to blend it into modern day music. We think Steps are a little bit of what everyone needs right now.

"We can’t wait to take the new album plus all our favourite hits out on the road”.

The singing stars will be joined by special guests the Vengaboys when they perform at the ECHO Arena on Saturday, November 18 .

How to book tickets

Tickets cost £36.50, £44.50 and £110 and go on sale this Friday, March 10 at 9am .

Click HERE to buy tickets book tickets or call the Echo Arena Box Office on 0844 8000 400.

You can also buy them at Ticketmaster HERE .

Under 14s must be accompanied by an adult.