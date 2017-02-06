Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you are getting married this year or next, how would you like to exchange your vows at Gary Barlow’s old house.

Delamere Manor in Cuddington will host a wedding open day on Sunday, February 26 from 12-3pm.

The manor, set within 100 acres of rolling Cheshire countryside, will be set for a wedding, showcasing a variety of layouts, furnishings and finishing touches, for couples looking for inspiration for their big day.

The team from Delamere Manor will be on hand to provide ideas and information, alongside carefully selected partners and friends. There will be a fashion show from Bridal Haven of Tarporley and bespoke gowns from Balthazar by Gary Hayes.

Caterers Cheeky Chilli will be providing canapé tasters along with creative ideas and recommendations for wedding breakfasts and florists Springbank will ensure the space looks even more magical with their imaginative approach to wedding flowers.

Couples that book their wedding at Delamere Manor before or during the open day will receive their arrival drinks free of charge.

For further information visit: delameremanor.co.uk or to register your interest for the open day, email: enquiries@delameremanor.co.uk