Singer Phil Collins has announced a huge Liverpool show as part of his 2017 Not Dead Yet tour.

The former Genesis drummer known for hits including Against All Odds and Another Day in Paradise will perform at the Echo Arena on Friday, June 2, currently the only show outside London.

The tour also includes five sold-out shows at the Royal Albert Hall in London and a 65,000 capacity show at Hyde Park.

These will be Phil Collins’ first shows in 10 years, performing all his greatest hits live.

66-year-old Phil of his return said: "I thought I would retire quietly, but thanks to the fans, my family and support from some extraordinary artists I have rediscovered my passion for music and performing. It's time to do it all again and I'm excited. It just feels right."

One of the most successful artists of his generation, with more UK top 40 singles than any other artist of the 1980s, Phil Collins came to prominence first as drummer and then as frontman of Genesis, making his solo debut with 1981's album Face Value, featuring smash hit single In The Air Tonight.

He followed this with an extraordinary run as a prolific hit maker. Three UK Number Ones - Easy Lover, You Can't Hurry Love and Against All Odds (Take A Look At Me Now) - as well as seven US Numbers Ones and global smashes including One More Night, Separate Lives, Two Hearts and Another Day In Paradise to name but a few.

How to get tickets

Tickets are priced at £71.50, £99.50 and £130.

O2 presale: Wednesday March 1, 9am

Live Nation and Echo Arena presale: Thursday March 2, 9am

General sale: Friday March 3, 9am HERE or call the Echo Arena Box Office on 0844 8000 400.

You can also buy tickets HERE from Ticketmaster.