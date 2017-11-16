The video will start in 8 Cancel

National comic treasure Peter Kay has revealed he is going on tour for the first time in eight years.

The Bolton funnyman made the announcement on Twitter this morning (November 16).

His live tour will kick off in April 2018 and includes performances at in Liverpool, Birmingham, Glasgow, Manchester and London.

Kay – who found TV fame in a variety of roles on Channel 4's Phoenix Nights – said he would be returning to his 'most successful hobby – stand-up'.

Tickets will go on sale at 10am on Sunday (November 19) – and they're sure to sell out fast.

Our sister site the Daily Post reports that Kay, 44, said: “I really miss it. I know how lucky I am to be making television series and have really loved these past few years working on Car Share but I miss doing stand-up.

“As terrifying as it is, when it works there’s nothing more fun and exciting. Plus, a lot has happened in the last eight years, with Trump, Twitter and my Nan getting her front bush trimmed at the age of 96. I can’t wait to get back up on stage.”

His last tour in 2010, which still officially ranks with the Guinness Book of World Records as the biggest selling comedy tour of all time, played to over 1.2 million people.

Here's the full list of dates announced so far...

The show is strictly for people aged 15 years and over and you can buy a maximum of eight tickets per person.

Tickets for the Liverpool show will be priced at £38.50 / £49.50 / £60.50 (incl. administration fee).

2018

Saturday 21 April: Birmingham Genting Arena

Sunday 22 April: Birmingham Genting Arena

Monday 14 May: Glasgow The SSE Hydro

Tuesday 15 May: Glasgow The SSE Hydro

Monday 4 June: Manchester Arena

Tuesday 5 June: Manchester Aren

Wednesday 6 June: Manchester Arena

Saturday 9 June: Manchester Arena

Thursday 13 September: London The O2

Friday 14 September: London The O2

Saturday 15 September: London The O2

Thursday 20 September: London The O2

Tuesday 2 October: Leeds First Direct Arena

Wednesday 3 October: Leeds First Direct Arena

2019

Sunday 13 January: Belfast SSE Arena

Monday 14 January: Belfast SSE Arena

Wednesday 23 January: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Thursday 24 January: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Friday 1 February: Dublin 3 Arena

Saturday 2 February: Dublin 3 Arena

Monday 11 February: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Tuesday 12 February: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Monday 4 March: Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

Tuesday 5 March: Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

Monday 18 March: Liverpool Echo Arena

Visit http://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/ or www.peterkay.co.uk to buy tickets.