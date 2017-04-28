Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The countdown is well and truly on for the tour series which pedals into Northwich on Friday, May 12 and it’s shaping up to be a star-studded line-up of riders.

Not only will there be European champions racing around the town’s streets but there will be world and Olympic champions too, guaranteeing exciting races in both the men’s and women’s events.

One big name is Ed Clancy MBE who will be racing for the JLT Condor team.

Ed is a triple Olympic champion in the men’s team pursuit and has recorded numerous wins in the tour series over the last few years.

Lining up with Ed will be Alex Frame from New Zealand who won the Team Pursuit World Championships in 2015.

The JLT Condor team won the 2016 Tour Series and will be one of the outfits to beat over the 10 rounds this May.

Another male rider who has experience of winning international titles is Sebastian Mora who will be riding for Team Raleigh GAC.

Sebastian, who was born in Villarreal, has gold medals at both European and world championship level over the last two years and will no doubt be very competitive around the streets of Northwich.

However it isn’t just the Men’s Tour Series that will be graced with international champions - the Women’s Matrix Fitness Grand Prix Series has some big names too.

Dame Sarah Storey will be taking part for Storey Racing.

She has 14 paralympic gold medals, 27 world championship titles and 21 European titles making her one of the most decorated sporting personalities in the country.

She’ll be joined on the starting grid by Katie Archibald MBE who’s riding for Team WNT.

Katie is a current Olympic and world champion and is also a multiple European champion meaning Dame Sarah Storey and the Storey racing team will definitely have their work cut out.

Race director Mick Bennett believes people will be in for an exciting evening with the great line-up of international champions gracing Northwich this May.

“This year’s tour series promises a first class field of riders including the likes of Ed Clancy, Katie Archibald and Dame Sarah Storey, all of whom spectators in Northwich will be familiar with from their exploits at the 2016 Olympics in Brazil last summer.

“There are a whole host of top names and current and former British champions also racing, plus stars of the future, so there will be plenty of top names to get behind and cheer on.”

As well as the cycling, Friday, May 12 will see Northwich packed with fun activities for all the family including funfair rides, a Northwich Business Improvement District Traders Market, live music and much more.