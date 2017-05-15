Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Lion Salt Works Museum near Northwich is to host a riotously funny show entitled Gloriator revealing just what happens when a glamorous French actress and her hapless assistant stage their version of Hollywood blockbuster Gladiator.

This is part of the Cheshire Rural Touring Arts Spring programme and will be performed on Friday, June 9 by award-winning Spritz & Co. The play is suitable for anyone over 12-years-old.

Gloria Delaneuf is well-versed in mime, mask and the mysteries of stagecraft. Her UK tour manager Josephine Cunningham is not. Together they have created Gloriator - an awe-inspiring production of bravery, honour, and costumes made out of cardboard.

Wonderfully inventive, physical, and very silly, Gloriator was created by French/English female comedy duo Spitz & Co. It won the Critics’ Choice Award at Exeter Ignite in 2014 and was developed with support from the Arts Council England and Bristol Old Vic’s Ferment. The play runs for an hour (no interval).

Museum and arts manager at Cheshire West and Chester Council, Katherine West, said: “The Lion Salt Works Museum is fast becoming known for the quality and variety of its performances. We really like to ring the changes and have had performances featuring Indian dance with BMX bikes to internationally acclaimed Police Cops and delightful children’s plays.

“We are delighted to be hosting this latest inventive and hilarious comedy for what promises to be an evening full of laughs.”

Tickets cost £8.50 for adults and £6.50 for under 17s. To book tickets contact the Lion Salt Works Museum on 01606 275066 or visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/cheshireruraltouringarts .