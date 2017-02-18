Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of the highlights of Northwich’s calendar is its Easter extravaganza and this year’s event, on Saturday, April 15, will be its best ever.

Northwich will continue to host its hugely popular town-based Easter trail, family activity and Easter egg hunt competition but this year will also feature a second free Easter trail between the iconic Anderton Boat Lift, the award-winning Lion Salt Works Museum and Northwich Woodlands.

There is no cost to taking part in any of the activities.

Available from 11am–2pm in Northwich and 10am–4pm on the other sites, details of all the trails, fun activities, map and how to register will be available closer to Easter.

(Photo: Andrew Pratt)

A free Easter egg can be won by children taking part in Northwich’s town centre Easter egg hunt, organised by Northwich BID and Northwich’s Independent Retailers Association.

A further Easter prize will be given to all children who get a stamp in a passbook for visiting two of the three other sites outside the town centre.

All the sites are accessible via footpaths and families are encouraged to enjoy the walk.

(Photo: Victoria Tetley / VJT Photography)

Northwich BID manager Jane Hough said: “Anyone with children who is planning Easter should think of coming to Northwich. From moulding chocolate, Easter craft activities, investigating bluebells to meeting Mrs Salt (Northwich town’s mascot) the event promises a wide range of different and fun activities.

“These are designed to amuse and delight children of all ages and, between the sites, happily occupy them for the whole day. All the activities are free and do not require entry charges to take part.

“Northwich’s Easter extravaganza is about celebrating Northwich and all that it has to offer from a vibrant town centre with different shops to glorious woodland and astonishing industrial heritage sites.”

(Photo: Victoria Tetley / VJT Photography)

The Lion Salt Works Museum based in Marston is the winner of the UK’s top heritage award in 2016 from the National Lottery.

In addition to its Easter activities, the Lion Salt Works Museum features a large industrially-themed play area, a shop and a café.

Northwich Woodland links the Lion Salt Works Museum to the Anderton Boat Lift by towpath but also by a two sign-posted footpaths – the Dragonfly and Orchid Walk - that take visitors through the unique ‘Saltscape’ environment.

During Easter, the woodland features bluebells and interesting wildlife and this will be the subject of its children’s activities.