Fans of real ale and cider will be in for a treat at the Anderton Boat Lift’s annual Beer and Cider Festival from Friday, May 26–Sunday, May 28.

Featuring a selection of 12 of the country’s traditional top ales and ciders, visitors to the Cathedral of the Canals in Anderton near Northwich will also be treated to a series of live acts each evening.

Open from 6.30–11.30pm each night, freshly-sourced food will be available from the lift view each evening.

Tickets can be pre-ordered for £5 by calling 01606 786 777 (£7.50 on the night) and beer tokens are £2 each or ten for £15.

Events manager at Anderton Boat Lift Graham Wood said: “This is one of the friendliest beer and cider festivals in the region, offering some of the best ales and ciders in the country.

“Now in its fifth year, people coming to the festival always comment on the relaxed ambience of the site and its magnificent terraced site overlooking the huge lift and the River Weaver. This year’s festival is going to be our best yet.”

The Anderton Boat Lift is the world’s first successful boat lift and an acknowledged masterpiece of engineering.

Built in 1875 and still in operation today, the lift is a fascinating combination of working historic structure and fun, educational experience.

There is no cost to enter the site, visit the exhibition, stroll around the lawned terraced site, use the playground or visit the popular coffee shop and well-stocked shop.

However, there is a cost to take one of two boat trips – along the picturesque River Weaver or up the huge boat lift.