The first photos have been unveiled of the new Nokia 3310 as the classic handset makes a comeback.

Nokia plans to relaunch one of the world’s most popular phones later this year - complete with the addictive Snake game.

The colourful new version of the iconic handset was unveiled at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona yesterday (Sunday, February 26).

It is set to cost just £41, and its makers promise an extraordinary month-long standby battery life.

But it will not have internet connectivity - and is aimed at people looking for a second phone just for calls, texts and classic games.

Nokia will be hoping the phone, made with manufacturers HMD Global, helps revive its fortunes after several years slipping behind its main rivals.

The company also unveiled a new line of mid-range smartphones, including the Nokia 3 and 5.

The 3310 was dubbed dubbed “the greatest phone of all time” by a tech magazine last year.

It was a sign of rising nostalgia for old mobiles in an age of smartphones, and the second-hand market for such devices appears to be on the rise.

HMD Global chief executive Arto Nummela said the new line-up of phones would build on Nokia's reputation in the industry.

"Nokia has been one of the most iconic and recognisable phone brands globally for decades," he said.

"In the short time since HMD was launched into the market, the positive reception we've had has been overwhelming; it seems everyone shares our excitement for this next chapter."

During the announcement at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Nokia also confirmed the new phones would all become available globally in the second quarter of 2017.

"Today's consumers are more discerning and demanding than ever before and for us they will always come first," Mr Nummela said.

"Our efforts in bringing together world class manufacturers, operating systems and technology partners sees us proudly unveiling our first global portfolio of smartphones with a Nokia soul, delivering the very best experience to everyone."