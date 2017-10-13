Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The University of Chester is offering prospective students the chance to take their first steps in their very own ‘Chester story’ at its latest open days.

The university will open its doors once again to the next potential intake of undergraduate and postgraduate students.

All Chester -based campuses will be open on both Saturday, October 14 (Faculty of Education and Children’s Services only at the Riverside Campus) and Saturday, October 28 (Faculty of Health and Social Care only at the Riverside Campus) with the Warrington Campus welcoming visitors on Saturday, October 21.

The open days give visitors the chance to find out why the university was recently the fifth highest ‘riser’ in The Sunday Times league table placing at joint 61st and in the top 50% of UK higher education institutions.

The university was also recently ranked as the best in the North West for its academic experience in the Times Higher Education Student Experience Survey 2017.

During all these dates, visitors will have the opportunity to find out more about the wide range of courses on offer by taking part in taster lectures, demonstrations and facility tours, and putting their questions to some of the university’s industry-active and award-winning academics.

Student-led campus tours will also allow visitors to explore first-hand the fantastic facilities available at the university’s residential Parkgate Road Campus in Chester or the residential Warrington Campus.

Discussing the importance of open days in the university decision making journey, marketing manager at the university Adam Bodger said: “Attending an open day is a useful starting point for prospective students researching their options.

“Not only does it allow them to see the facilities on offer, but also put their questions to the experts.

“Going to university is a big decision, that’s why we’ve designed a programme of activities that focuses on all areas of university life.

“Subject sessions, one-to-one chats with staff and students and campus tours will allow visitors to get a real taste for the University of Chester experience, what it means to be a student here and how the university can help them achieve their potential.”

The open days at Chester will run between 10am and 4pm.

The Warrington open day will run between 10.30am and 3pm.

To book a place, or to find out more, visit www.chester.ac.uk/book .