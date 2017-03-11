Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new orienteering event at Delamere Forest which launches later this month is no ordinary walk in the park.

The Route offers the opportunity to explore some of the UK’s most beautiful Forestry Commission sites in a unique way.

Debuting at Delamere Forest on Saturday, March 25, it will be a fantastic way to spend a Saturday, either exploring the countryside with family, or battling for bragging rights against friends.

Event organiser Paul Magner said: “The Route offers an original outdoor challenge, with a twist, that will test body and mind whilst delivering an innate sense of discovery and fun on foot. The beauty of The Route is that we have something for all levels of fitness and all ages.

“If you’ve never navigated with a map before or you’re a seasoned veteran, The Route is a great way to see the countryside, and most importantly, have fun.”

The Route will bring three orienteering style activities to choose from.

Route Breaker is a snooker influenced points building challenge that encourages participants to get the highest ‘break’ possible.

With this challenge being the most family friendly of the options, there is an option for pairs to take part together.

Route Camp is for fitness fanatics.

Control points scattered around the venue lead to short, sharp and intense workout challenges along the lines of a Boot Camp workout.

Participants must find and complete as many as possible within the allotted time to be crowned champion.

Route Runner is a classic orienteering experience challenging participants to find the quickest and highest scoring route possible.

All of the challenges will see participants cover up to 10km in distance.

Paul explained: “You can choose which option best suits your fitness level and outdoor ambitions.

“Think running, jogging or walking. Add in some simple navigation and a time limit to keep you nice and focused and then select from Route Camp, Route Breaker or Route Runner.”

Entry costs £15 for adults and £10 for children, no matter which activity you choose to participate in.

For more information, visit www.the-route.co.uk.