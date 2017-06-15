Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Families in Chester are being urged to sign up for a new sponsored toddle to raise vital funds for endangered elephants.

Nurseries, voluntary groups, childminders and parents can all take part in the new event, which will take place at Chester Zoo on World Elephant Day on Saturday, August 12.

The Summer Stampede is a short sponsored walk through the zoo’s stunning gardens before opening to the public.

The new event aims to raise money for the zoo’s Never Forget campaign, which funds vital research into a vaccine for a deadly virus called elephant endotheliotropic herpesvirus (EEHV), that affects young elephants around the world, both in zoos and in the wild.

Rose Gelder from the zoo’s fundraising team says the day promises to be a fantastic celebration in support of a hugely important cause.

She said: “This is an incredibly special opportunity for your herd to see life at the zoo during those early morning hours before opening to the public.

“This is our first ever sponsored walk in support of endangered Asian elephants and there will be plenty of staff lining the route on the day to answer any questions and offer support – you may even spot a few famous faces off the telly!

“It will undoubtedly be a lot of fun but, importantly, it’s for a cause that is really close to our hearts. It’s raising money for our Never Forget campaign, which is fighting to find a vaccine for a devastating virus that affects elephants globally. By being part of the event, people will be supporting invaluable research to try and stop this devastating virus.”

Registration for the event, which has a limited number of places, is now open.

To sign up, or for more info visit www.chesterzoo.org/stampede or visit the event listing on the zoo’s Facebook page.

A host of other activities celebrating World Elephant Day, including sessions with zoo rangers, will also be taking place at the zoo on August 12.