The owner of a new Chester guesthouse is celebrating after receiving a perfect 10 from her guests.

Katy Crotty, 31 who opened the city centre venue in July 2016 was delighted to receive the 2016 Guest Review Award which is given out by Booking.com to its accommodation partners that consistently deliver great guest experiences.

80 Watergate Street was one of just 52 properties across the UK to have been awarded the perfect rating of 10/10 by all their reviewers.

Katie said: “I am extremely grateful to all my guests who have supported me in this venture and for the fantastic reviews.”

Global director of Partner Services at Booking.com Remco van Zanten said: “With our guest review awards, we congratulate, thank and honour the incredible dedication of our partners to create great guest experiences for our customers, time and time again.”

“Regardless of where they stay, travellers don’t just need a place to lay their head. A truly memorable stay lies in the details.

“From the first picture a guest sees online, to the welcome they get at check-in, the food they eat and the ambience they find, their experience of a property is made up of dozens of vital little details.

“The Booking.com Guest Review Awards recognises those properties that get all those details right.”