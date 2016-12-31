Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester may have had its fair share of business closures over the last 12 months but there has also been quite a few new places opening too.

We take a look back at the new shops, restaurants and even trampoline parks that have opened around the city during 2016.

January - The Share Shop

Chester MP Chris Matheson cut the ribbon at the official opening of this new charity shop and coffee shop on Northgate Street.

Since it opened in January the Share Shop, which raises money for Chester’s homeless community and refugees all over the world, has become popular with Chester residents and the homeless community alike. Customers can buy a suspended coffee, a clothes voucher or even a slice of cake for a person who is homeless and leave them a kind message.

February - Holdi, Northwich

Frodsham’s Jude Cissé and friend and fellow WAG Chantelle Heskey were VIP guests at the launch of Holdi on Manchester Road, Northwich back in February.

The Northwich restaurant is the third Holdi establishment in the North West and owner Rukon Kamaly counts Liverpool footballers among their regulars, as well as Hollyoaks actors, celebrity WAGs, Liverpool TV stars and musicians.

Holdi was recently shortlisted for Best Newcomer at the British Curry Awards at a star-studded ceremony in Battersea.

March - Primark, Broughton Park

Back in March more than 550 shoppers queued to get their first look at the new Primark store at Broughton Park – the firm’s 300th branch.

The store created 184 new jobs and with 38,700 sq ft of retail space the store boasts clothing for men, women and children and a home section as well as health and beauty products and gifts.

April - Chester Lipo Clinic

Real Housewives of Cheshire star Dawn Ward and male model Sam Reece attended the launch of the new Chester Lipo Clinic at a star-studded event at Doubletree by Hilton.

The clinic which opened in April is based in King Street, Chester and offers non-surgical procedures including 3D lipo freeze and 3D HIFU non-surgical facelifts.

For further details see www.chesterlipo.co.uk .

May - Goat and Munch

‘Born out of a desire to enjoy tasty beer’ rustic-style craft beer bar The Goat and Munch opened its doors on Garden Lane in May.

Owners and Chester natives David and Louisa Wilson and their son Harry offer punters a choice of four cask ales, four keg lagers and a stout and cider on draught as well as wine, soft drinks, spirits and locally-sourced snacks.

June - The Frog

The Liverpool Road pub in Upton reopened in June and has already received rave reviews from regulars for the home-cooked food and friendly service.

New landlord Nathan Warrilow said: “I feel in this day and age there are too many imposters posing as pubs, but in reality are void of the true tradition, run by managers and have no meaning of what a pub should be – a home away from home, a place to come and forget your life’s problems, to socialise and have fun whilst being hosted by charismatic landlords."

July - Olive Tree Brasserie

The restaurant which offers a modern twist on Greek and Mediterranean dishes opened on Watergate Street Row, opened in style with a VIP launch party.

Former Coronation Street actor Ryan Thomas, who played Jason Grimshaw in the soap, and ITV Granada Reports presenter Lucy Meacock were among the guests.

Lucy said: “It’s really exciting to see a strong North West brand come to Chester. We are very spoilt to see so many excellent places to eat and drink in and around the city.

“I am a big fan of buying and supporting local enterprise so I like to eat and drink in Chester as often as I can. The Olive Tree looks amazing and I have already booked in for dinner. Can’t wait!”

The restaurant boasts two bars, booth-style seating and private dining areas and also offers a full vegan menu.

August - Opera Grill

Chester's biggest restaurant, Opera Grill opened in August on Pepper Street in the old Habitat building.

The 400 seater restaurant offers steaks from £17 with a broad selection including rib-eye and sirloin. Non-steak options include dishes from the raw bar and cold counter with even beluga caviar on the menu.

Boasting a ground floor restaurant and bar, a first floor restaurant with a music lounge, bar and stage and a south facing all year round roof terrace it's sure to be a hit with Chester diners.

September - Miller & Carter Steakhouse

One of the latest additions to the Chester restaurant scene is the Miller & Carter steakhouse which opened in September within the HQ building on Grosvenor roundabout.

The 144-cover restaurant offers a lunch menu with one course priced £7.95 and two courses for £10.95. The à la carte menu is available all the time with steaks the speciality.

The menu features a number of non-steak cuisine, such as barbecue dishes, burgers and fish, as well as vegetarian options.

For bookings visit: www.millerandcarter.co.uk

Latest Chester steak house opens following £1.3m investment

October - Brewhouse & Kitchen

Brewhouse & Kitchen opened its doors in the old The Forest House, Love Street in October following a radical transformation of the late 18th century premises.

Offering delicious beers brewed in house and ‘casual dining’ dishes to match.

Table-service is an option for both beverages and food or customers can order at the bar. Unlike its Wetherspoon’s predecessor, there is background music.

November - Panda Mami

Chester’s newest Chinese restaurant opened its doors in November.

The 200 cover restaurant, arranged over two floors, is located on Newgate Street, within Chester’s fast growing dining district.

The Chinese Consul Dali Sun and a number of VIPs attended the official opening ceremony.

A fixed price menu is available daily, with the price varying at weekends and according to the time of day. Go to www.pandamami-restaurant.com/book/ for full details.

December - Flip Out Chester

The biggest trampoline park in the UK opened at the Chester Gates Business Park in December and has been packed out ever since.

Flip Out boasts more than 200 trampolines, a ninja warrior course, huge foam pits, dodgeball, soft play, under sevens area, total wipeout, a free running area for children and adults and an amusements section, as well as an American diner and a café.

Flip Out Chester is open from 9am to 10pm daily, except for Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Bouncing sessions cost £15 for two hours, per person. Pre-booking is essential to avoid disappointment. People can check availability and book their session at www.flipout.co.uk/chester