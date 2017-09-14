Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you're always itching to sneak out of the office early on a Friday then tomorrow is your lucky day!

Friday, September 15 marks National 4pm Finish Day meaning if you usually finish at 5pm, you have an extra hour added on to your weekend.

Red Bull are behind the scheme in a bid to promote productivity and working smart rather than working long hours.

Sweden has toyed with this idea recently and introduced a 6-hour work day instead of the traditional 8-hour day, although it was scrapped earlier this year.

However, some people still believe it is the way forward.

(Image: Red Bull)

On making 4pm Finish Day possible, Red Bull said: “#4pmFinish isn't about slacking off, it's about being more productive. That's why we've surveyed a range of experts – including a scientist, an ex-sports star and a range of successful entrepreneurs – for their tips on clearing your in-tray.”

Last year plenty of employers were on board and hopefully it’s the same for you again this week.

You can sign up for 4pm Finish Day on the Red Bull website here .

If you’re not sure you can organise your day efficiently enough to make a 4pm finish possible, then Clinical Psychologist and Cognitive Neuroscientist Ian Robertson has 18 essential tips that could help you out.

These range from completing simple tasks if you feel stuck, to planning your day around whether you are an evening or morning person.