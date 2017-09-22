Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Music mania is set to take over Mecca Chester on September 23, with an evening of rock ‘n’ roll, fantastic prizes and even a karaoke competition.

For one night only, the Brookdale Place club will be transformed into a rock ‘n’ roll hall of fame.

As well as colleagues dressing as iconic music stars, amazing showbiz-themed prizes are also on offer.

One lucky winner can choose between a five-day trip to Dublin to see Queen and Adam Lambert, three-day VIP festival tickets and even a five-day trip to Las Vegas complete with tickets to a residency performance.

Stars who currently have residencies in Vegas include Celine Dion, Elton John, Jennifer Lopez and Britney Spears.

As ever, cash prizes will also be available throughout the night during games of bingo, many of which will have a musical twist in honour of the evening.

Customers who want to showcase their own talents can take part in a karaoke competition.

One lucky customer will also walk away with the karaoke machine following a prize draw, meaning they can take the music home with them to carry on the fun.

Manager at Mecca Chester Dave Lowry said: “We can’t wait for music mania to set in at our club and colleagues will be getting in the rock ‘n’ roll spirit with fancy dress and decorations galore.

“As always here at Mecca, there are also some amazing prizes in the line-up and that all important winning feeling is sure to set in for any customer who wins the night’s star prize.”

Mecca Music Mania night starts at 6.30pm at Mecca Chester on Saturday, September 23.

Tickets are £10, including entry to the club, free prize draws and the standard set of bingo games.

For more information about Mecca Bingo’s Music Mania night, visit: www.meccabingo.com .