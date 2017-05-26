Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The sights and sounds of the 13th century will be on offer at Beeston Castle in Cheshire over this Bank Holiday weekend, as English Heritage invites visitors to step back in time experience an early medieval joust, a spectacle of speed and skill not seen at the castle for more than 700 years.

Visitors will be invited to cheer on their champion as they watch the brave knights on horseback clash head-on, pitting all their strength against each other in thrilling tournaments. See the mounted melee, and the all-important joust as they test their skills on horseback to the limit.

The triumph of whoever is victorious in this colourful display of chivalry and courage will be remembered down the ages as the event marks the first time that English Heritage has ever recreated an authentic early medieval joust - with nothing to separate the competitors and their horses as they ride into battle.

The event will take place at the top of the castle - known locally as the ‘castle on the rock’ and famous for its views to eight counties – and alongside the action, there will be plenty of opportunities to make merry with a feast of medieval treats to entertain.

Visitors will gasp as birds of prey soar high above the action in a dazzling display of historic falconry and medieval musicians will recreate the sounds of the period.

A jester will also be on hand to delight audiences with his outrageous japes and tomfoolery and children will be invited to take part in junior jousting and have-a-go archery.

Beeston Castle site manager Kate Potter said: “This is the first time that English Heritage has ever recreated an authentic early medieval joust, with nothing to separate the riders and their horses as they ride into battle.

“Not only will this make it a spectacular event, but it is taking place in the most spectacular setting possible, at the top of Beeston Castle, with views to eight counties. It will be an amazing sight.”

With views across eight counties and a wealth of woodland trails to explore, Beeston’s ‘castle on the rock’ is the perfect place to visit this May Bank Holiday weekend.

As well as attending the Early Medieval Joust, visitors will learn about the castle’s prehistoric settlers, wander the trails where kangaroos entertained Victorian visitors and gaze into a well which reputedly holds Richard II’s treasure.

The jousts will run on Sunday (May 28) and Monday (May 29) between 11am and 5pm.

For more information and details on tickets, visit www.english-heritage.org.uk.