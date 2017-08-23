Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This Saturday (August 26) will see one of the most anticipated fights in boxing history.

UFC's biggest star Conor McGregor will take on once-retired boxing legend Floyd 'Money' Mayweather.

The fight will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in front of thousands of boxing fans with millions more watching on TV around the world.

Here is everything you need to know about Saturday night's fight.

Who are McGregor and Mayweather?

Reigning UFC Lightweight Champion McGregor, 29 who hails from Dublin is one of sport's most incredible 'rags to riches' stories. The mixed martial arts fighter went from picking up £165 a week just four years ago to getting a potential £100million payout for this fight alone.

Floyd Mayweather Jnr, a 40 year-old undefeated American boxer is widely thought of as the best boxer of his generation, winning 49 fights which he could make50 if he beats McGregor on Saturday. According to Forbes Floyd 'Money' Mayweather is worth approximately £270m topping the list of highest paid athletes in 2012, 2013 and 2014.

What time does the fight start?

While the fight times haven't been announced yet, it will definitely be a late night or very early start for viewers in the UK. The event begins at 4am BST, with the McGregor and Mayweather fight likely to start around 5am - however this could change and it could be as late as 5:30am GMT.

How can I watch it?

Sky Sports Box Office are showing the clash for £19.95 in the UK and €24.95 in the Republic of Ireland. You can pre-order the fight here or by calling 03442 410 888 - telephone bookings will increase to £26.95 after midnight on Friday.

You can also watch Mayweather vs McGregor through your NOW TV Box. To do this you just need to order online here and then download the app on your NOW TV Box. Again it will cost you £19.95.

If you are not a Sky customer and don't have NOW TV you can live stream the fight on your PC, desktop, Mac, iPhone or Android phone or tablet. All you need to do is set up an account with Sky, sign up and pay (£19.95) to watch it.

Once you've paid simply select which device you will be using to watch the fight. You will only be able to view on one platform at any one time. Create an account here .

Who's tipped to win?

Bookies immediately predicted a Mayweather win. William Hill put the veteran fighter at 1/11 favourite. He's now 2/9 with under a week to go but in boxing anything can happen.

Who is on the undercard?

Gervonta Davis, who is regarded as Mayweather's protégé, will take on Francisco Fonseca to defend his IBF junior lightweight title.

Elsewhere, British boxer Savannah Marshall, who has competed at the past two Olympics, will make her professional debut in the super-middleweight division against Sydney LeBlanc.