Designer Matthew O’Brien continues to put his stamp on the city as he becomes a pioneer in a new direction of fashion in Chester.

At his recent charity fashion show at Chester Cathedral, Matthew created an event that brought together more than 300 fashionista, bloggers, VIPs and brand supporters who attended the show.

(Photo: Yana Photography)

Matthew said: “I really wanted to bring high fashion to Chester, creating a yearly fashion calendar within the city. I also wanted to take the opportunity to showcase some of my couture collections along with samples of my bespoke race wear and bridal pieces.”

Matthew displayed more than 35 couture pieces in the unique setting of the cathedral, joining forces with Denise Duke hairdressing and Rebecca Jayne makeup studio to bring all his looks together.

The 90 foot white catwalk was lined with pink and white blossom trees weeping over the catwalk, paired with sound and lighting.

(Photo: Yana Photography)

Matthew added: “The evening went completely to plan; after months of planning it all came together exactly how I envisaged it. I can quite honestly say I’m really proud of myself, my team and the bank of University of Chester students who turned out in their droves to help.”

Matthew’s aim was to raise as much money as possible for his three chosen charities: the Baby Grow Appeal at the Countess of Chester Hospital, Chester Cathedral and the Meningitis Research Foundation.

(Photo: Yana Photography)

Matthew added: “For my first charity event we are over the moon with the amount of money we were able to raise and look forward to supporting more charities in the coming years.”

Matthew took to the catwalk thanking all his sponsors and supporters in the city, along with announcing the expansion of his Rufus Court store.

In just one year he is planning to double both his shop front and manufacturing spaces, expanding product lines and services at his bespoke boutique in Rufus Court.