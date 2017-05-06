Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Are you looking to don a pair of running shoes in the name of charity this year?

There are plenty of options to choose from for all fitness levels to suit all abilities.

So whether you want to ease yourself into a 5k race, challenge yourself to a half-marathon or endure a fully-fledged marathon, the Chester area has something for everyone.

Cheshire Delamere Forest 5k and 10k Race for Life

(Photo: Andy Scargill)

Sunday, May 14 at 11.00am

The Cheshire Delamere Forest route takes a scenic trail through Delamere Forest.

Featuring mainly footpaths, the terrain is hilly in some sections providing stunning views of the lake.

The route is surrounded by wildlife which makes it that bit more special.

The race is £10.00 for boys aged six-12 and girls aged six-15 to enter and £14.99 for women aged 16 and above.

Girls and boys under six can enter for free with no registration needed.

To enter the race, click here.

Essar Chester 2017 Half Marathon

Sunday, May 21 at 9.00am

(Photo: Dale Miles)

The Chester Half is one of the UK’s longest established and most highly regarded half marathons.

The fast and largely flat city and rural race route will be run entirely on closed roads.

The race is £37 to enter (UKA affiliated) or £39 (non UKA affiliated).

To enter the race, click here.

Cheshire Tatton Park 5k and 10k Race for Life

Sunday, June 25 at 11.00am

The Cheshire Tatton Park route takes a scenic course through the beautiful park.

A course which is hilly in parts and features a mix of terrain with roads, woodland footpaths and grass, it gives some stunning views of the park and the hall.

The race is £10.00 for boys aged six-12 and girls aged six-15 to enter and £14.99 for women aged 16 and above.

Girls and boys under six can enter for free with no registration needed.

To enter the race, click here.

Chester 5k Race for Life

Sunday, July 9 at 9.00am

The Chester route starts at the Racecourse and takes a scenic course through the historic Chester City Centre.

It is a fairly hilly route featuring a mix of terrain with roads, footpaths and grassed areas at the start and finish.

The race is £10 for boys aged six-12 and girls aged six-15 to enter and £14.99 for women aged 16 and above.

Girls and boys under six can enter for free with no registration needed.

To enter the race, click here.

MBNA Chester Marathon

Sunday, October 8 at 9.00am

(Photo: John Hollis)

The MBNA Chester Marathon is the UK's number one road marathon, as voted by Runners' World in 2012 and 2013.

With a spectacular start and finish at Chester Racecourse, the route passes all Chester's iconic landmarks, then heads out into the Cheshire and

North Wales countryside, before returning along the banks of the River Dee for an unforgettable finish.

The race is £47 (UKA affiliated) and £52 from August 1 2017 or £49 (non UKA affiliated) and £54 from August 1 2017.

To enter the race, click here.