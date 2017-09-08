Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jason Manford is bringing his Comedy Club back for a return visit to Ellesmere Port.

Manford’s Comedy Club will be heading back to the Civic Hall on Friday, September 22, to put on a live comedy show featuring four hilarious comedians who are well-known names on both the comedy circuit and television and are all personally chosen by Jason Manford.

Manford’s Comedy Club was launched by comedian Jason Manford and his brother Colin just over two years ago. The idea was to bring comedians from the UK circuit to small towns and cities across the country for a night of live comedy.

Jason said: “The aim of the pop up shows is to put top quality comedians in front of local audiences at a good price, so that a good night out doesn’t have to cost the earth.

“The Civic Hall is a wonderful theatre for comedy, the staff are so friendly and although we have only just recently started putting on shows here, the audience are absolutely amazing.”

Jason even popped along to the last show to have a look for himself and do a quick spot.

The September 22 show features Colin Manford, who tells no holds barred stories about his failed relationship and weird and wonderful family life; Alex Boardman, who specialises in lightning quick improvisation with a charming edge; Richard Massara, who blends smut with a self-deprecating routine; and Steve Gribbin, a guitar-wielding satirist from Liverpool with more energy than a friendly Tasmanian devil.

For just £12.50, you get four comedians from the UK comedy scene.

Doors open at 7pm and the show starts at 8pm.

You will be sure of a great night out, lots of good old Northern humour and a very warm welcome from the Manfords and Civic Hall team.

Tickets cost £12.50 plus booking fee. For tickets, visit manfordscomedyclub.com/gigs.