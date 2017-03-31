Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The award winning The Makers Market is coming to Chester on Saturday, April 22 from 10am-4pm.

The new pop-up event will be located at the Grade II listed Carriage Shed, next to Chester Railway Station, and will showcase more than 50 unique stalls offering local artisan food and drink, art and crafts and vintage finds.

Development director Phil Mayall said: “The Makers Market has a fantastic reputation throughout the North West. We believe the Carriage Shed is the perfect location for them to pop-up in Chester.”

Event manager of the Makers Market, Victoria Crane, said: “We pride ourselves at the Makers Market in delivering delightful specialist events with many award-winning local producers of unique goods set to inspire. We cannot wait to launch in Chester.”

With live music and street food, cookery demonstrations and kids activities, there is something to do for all the family.