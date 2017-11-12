Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Children’s choirs, brass bands, international folk and classical music, live theatre, cinema and festive singalongs are lined up in a bumper array of events to mark a special Christmas build-up at a city centre venue.

For the third year running, the beautiful St Mary’s Creative Space will be opening its doors to an array of concerts and performances to suit all the family from the end of November through to Christmas this year.

Described as ‘capturing the true spirit of Christmas in the city’s most enchanted venue’ programmers Theatre in the Quarter will be welcoming a line-up of events which will include some of the best city choirs and school children, Jigsaw and Rewind theatre companies, and Chester Operatic Society.

The festival will open on Wednesday, November 22 with two special craft fair evenings which will combine the talents of many of Cheshire’s artists and traders with the city’s top choir A Handbag of Harmonies.

Several other top choirs will feature throughout December including Caldy Valley Singers, University of Chester Choir and Dragonsong young people’s choir from North Wales.

There will also be a unique visit from Journeyman Theatre who will present an enlightening piece of theatre hosted by Chester’s Amnesty International group.

There will be an eclectic offer of international music being offered throughout December including top singer/songwriter Steve Pilgrim, British folk duo O’Hooley and Tidow and the city’s favourite handbell ringers.

This year the venue will welcome world renowned early music ensemble Passacaglia, hosted by Chester Music Society.

St Mary’s will be full to the brim with children’s choirs as the venue hosts a series of chldren’s choir events entitled Angel Voices.

Theatre productions will abound throughout December including the talents of Chester Operatic Society offering a jam-packed evening of festive favourites entitled It’s Beginning to Look Like Christmas.

Rewind and Jigsaw young people’s theatre groups will return after last year’s sell out success with their magical double bill Christmas Child which will feature musical theatre of the highest quality created and performed by the city’s young people.

A new must-see highlight this year will be Patchwork Nativity which is a new theatre play created and performed by young adults with additional needs.

City impresario Matt Baker will be offering a selection of Christmas singalong nights including his very own sell-out madcap Christmas Cracker and this year he will be hosting a magical carol evening featuring highly acclaimed Chester City Band.

There will also be a festive double-bill cinema night hosted by Chester Film Society which includes My Life As A Courgette and The Eagle Huntress.

Festival team member Erin Elston said: “You can guarantee that people will gasp as they walk into this magical venue whether they are here to enjoy the best in the UK’s folk or classical music, or whether they are here to watch spectacular and innovative theare. And we can assure people they will be brimming with Christmas cheer when they leave.”

Artistic director of Theatre in the Quarter Matt Baker said: “In the past few days alone this extraordinary venue has hosted the best in world cabaret, opened the door to hundreds of children attending Wizard School and it has seen the launch of the city’s first LGBT chorus.

“This place is astonishing in the diversity of the performers and audiences it attracts, and Christmas will certainly will be no exception.

“I defy anyone to not leave this place with a huge smile on their faces and a warm heart. We hope many people will come and experience the magic that is St Mary’s; the perfect little sister to Storyhouse and other venues in our terrific city this Christmas.”