Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The magic of Broadway is coming to Frodsham this summer in an all singing, all dancing musical theatre tribute that is being staged at Frodsham Community Centre.

Featuring a cast of 30 local talented adults and children, and from the creative team behind Frodsham Panto Group’s 2016 production of Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs, and the successful Michael Jackson tribute show ‘Remembering Michael’ this brand new production is a song and a dance through the very best Broadway musicals to ever grace the stage!

Rehearsals for the show have been underway since April, and the cast is having a fantastic time learning modern musical theatre choreography to musical classics, as well as routines from more modern shows that are currently popular.

Creative directors Joel Merry and Kayleigh Strong said: “This show is about trying to do something different with musical theatre songs that everybody knows and loves. We’re working with a cast of young local performers who are in training and are serious about pursuing careers either on Broadway or in the West End.

“One of our cast (Lewis Burrage) has recently successfully auditioned for a place at the Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts, and moves to London this summer, and so it’s awesome that he’s able to come on stage locally in Frodsham to show our audiences the kind of passion and talent that we have locally, and why it’s so important that we continue to support community theatre.

“We have a girl called Molly in our youth cast who is just eight years old, and she is an absolute natural at performing, she’s playing the role of Matilda in our show and is so excited!.”

Running from August 10-12 at 7:30pm at Frodsham Community Centre, the show is accompanied by a live band and features some of the very best local, talented professionals, so don’t miss out on the chance to see songs from musicals such as Les Miserables, Singin’ In The Rain, Cats, Miss Saigon, Wicked and Half a Sixpence.

Tickets are £11 and can be booked online by visiting www.ticketsource.co.uk/BroadwayBound .