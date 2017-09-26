Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This week sees the return of Macmillan's annual fundraiser the World's Biggest Coffee Morning.

People all over the UK will host their own coffee mornings and all the money raised will go to Macmillan Cancer Support. Last year alone the event raised £29.5 million and since it was introduced in 1990 the coffee mornings have raised a staggering £165.5 million!

This year, the official coffee morning date is Friday, September 29 but you can hold your own event on whatever date is most convenient for you and your guests.

Many businesses, schools and churches around Chester and Ellesmere Port are joining in so we thought we'd help you find an event local to you.

Thursday, September 28:

Park Fields Farm, Plough Lane, Christleton, CH3 7BA

Thursday - 11am - 2pm

Join in for coffee with tasty cake-making demonstrations from Phyl Lomas of the award-winning Phyl Lomas Cookery School and fabulous fashions from Kaftan Heaven and Silver Pink, together with Christmas goodies from Festive Glories and lots more. Come along for a chatter and raise much-needed funds for this amazing charity.

Friday, September 29:

Duttons, Godstall Lane, Chester, CH1 1LN

Friday - 10am - 2pm

Bring your friends to the private lounge for a morning of fun, coffee and cakes!

They will be serving Paddy and Scott's coffee and tea throughout for a small donation, and the excellent team will be providing lots of homemade cakes and treats for you to enjoy.

Alongside there will be a raffle with some truly fantastic prizes up for grabs including private dining experience for four, luxury Duttons hamper, one hour Clarins skin spa treatment, Kiehl's luxury hamper and more!

No need to book! Simply bring your friends and enjoy!

Craxton Wood Hotel & Spa, Parkgate Road, CH66 9PB

Friday - 10am - 1pm

Come along to Craxton Wood for a charity morning where they will be raising money for Macmillan Cancer. There will be some delicious treats on offer and everyone is welcome!

Yurt in the Park, Meadow Park, Dolphin Crescent, Great Sutton, CH66 4UG

Friday 2pm - 6pm

Sunset Yurts and Friends of Meadow Park will be joining together to hold a Macmillan World's Biggest Coffee Morning (afternoon) between 2pm and 6pm. The difference is this one will be in a 16ft Yurt! There will be comfy seats and lots of cake so come on over, grab a coffee and put your feet up.

Chester Grosvenor Hotel, Eastgate Street, Chester, CH1 1LT

Friday 10.30am - 12pm

Bring all of the family, bring the girls, bring the boys for coffee and cake at La Brasserie for the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning!

With fantastic raffle prizes and The Great Grosvenor Bake Off making a return, this promises to be a fun way to support this worthwhile cause.

Blacon Library, Parade Enterprise Centre, Blacon, CH1 5HN

Friday - 10am - 12pm

Come along for a fun and friendly coffee morning to support Macmillan. As well as enjoying a lot of cake and coffee, they will also be holding a reminiscence session about Blacon and Chester, along with book crafts for adults. There will be stories and crafts for the little ones, too. You're welcome to bring a cake or something yummy to share (homemade or bought)!

Countess of Chester Hospital, Liverpool Road, Chester, CH2 1UL

Friday 10am - 12pm

The Macmillan Information and Support Centre will be hosting the World`s Biggest Coffee morning from 10am-noon within the main foyer at the Countess of Chester Hospital. Pop along and enjoy a slice of cake (or two), for a small donation. All welcome.

Booth Mansion, Watergate Street, Chester

Friday 10am - 12pm

Come along and help raise funds for this fabulous cause.

The Centurion Pub, Oldfield Drive, Vicars Cross, Chester, CH3 5LN

Friday - 10am - 12pm

Join in for tea, coffee and cake all in a good cause. This year they are holding a raffle with prizes donated by Goolds Funeral Services, Vicars Cross Dental Practice, Vicars Cross Chiropody and Podiatry Clinic and Weinronk's Pharmacy, as well as prizes donated by many patrons. If you are unable to attend but want to supply a cake they can be left at the Centurion on the Thursday evening or brought along on the Friday from 9am onwards.

Cheshire County Sports Club, Plas Newton Lane, Chester, CH2 1PR

Friday 9.30am

Come to the Trophy room for coffee, cakes, quizzes and more to raise money for the wonderful Macmillan charity. Every penny raised will go straight towards making a huge difference to people facing cancer. Children welcome.

Christleton Pre-School, The Scout Hut, White Lane, Christleton, CH3 6AH

Friday 1pm - 3pm

Please come for coffee and cake in aid of Macmillan Cancer and Christleton Preschool. They will also be selling a small amount of things they have made!

Elton Primary School, School Lane, Elton, CH2 4LT

Friday 8.45am - noon

Visit the school, have a cup of tea or coffee and eat some delicious cakes and raise money at the same time!

M&S Cafe - Cheshire Oaks and Broughton Park

Friday from 10.30am

Head to M&S Cafe for a cup of your favourite brew and a slice of cake at the fun-filled, 1930’s themed event full of party frocks and dancing along with a charity football tournament.