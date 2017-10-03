Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester’s Grosvenor Shopping Centre is encouraging students to stay Fashion Fresh at its annual student shopping night on Thursday (October 5).

From 6.30pm, students from across the region are invited to make the most of exclusive offers from the likes of Topshop and H&M, as well as enjoy freebies, goodie bags and competitions from some of the city’s best bars and restaurants.

What’s more, for the first time students will be able to share the love by heading to the centre’s selfie wall, to have their picture taken with special guests, Scott Thomas and ‘muggy’ Mike Thalassitis from ITV’s Love Island.

The Grosvenor Shopping Centre’s manager Julie Webb said: “We love being able to welcome both new and returning students to the centre in such an exciting environment.

“Every year we see a great turnout at our event and we can’t wait to see our shoppers getting up close and personal with Mike and Scott on Thursday.”

For more information on upcoming activity visit http://www.thegrosvenorcentre.co.uk