In celebration of style and elegance, Chester Racecourse played host to the best dressed Ladies Day competition with some fantastic prizes on offer, courtesy of Doll Beauty.

More than 16,500 fashion forward racegoers filled the Roodee on Saturday (August 26) to attend the much anticipated Bank Holiday fixture.

There was plenty of interest from ladies who were dressed to impress, in the day’s best dressed competition, sponsored by Doll Beauty and a shortlist of 10 ladies were selected from over 200 entrants.

The winning trio were crowned in the Parade Ring between the fourth and the fifth race.

Directors of Doll Beauty, Sam and Dani, formed the glamorous panel of judges and were on the lookout for entrants who went the extra mile.

Hollie Hubbard was named the best dressed lady, wearing a glamourous gold maxi dress with a plunge neckline.

Completing the look, Hollie teamed the outfit with matching heals and an eye catching fascinator.

The stylish racegoer received a luxurious a bundle of make-up worth over £350 and including goodies from Doll Beauty, Mac, Stila, and many more famous beauty brands.

Hollie was commended for her ‘doll’ look by the judging panel.

Two runners up where also chosen in the competition, Carissa Brooks and Trace Wither, both stylish ladies took home 20 sets of Doll Lashes.

Carissa opted for a more classic look, styling a two-piece outfit with a silver pleated midi skirt, a black lace crop top and a silver fascinator.

Trace went for a bold red off the shoulder dress with a black sun hat.

The sun shone all afternoon and the finalists enjoyed champagne in the Entertainment Suite.