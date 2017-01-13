Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Number one selling girl band Little Mix have announced two concerts not far from Chester .

The all-girl group – Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jesy Nelson – are playing at Prenton Park, Birkenhead on Sunday, May 21 and also Parc Eirias Stadium in Colwyn Bay on July 8.

The band, famous for hits such as Wings, Black Magic and Shout Out To My Ex will be headlining the final night of Wirral Live at the Tranmere Rovers' ground.

The Prenton Park gig will be their first UK show of 2017 and tickets are on sale now from seeticket.com here .

Wirral Live is a three-day event being held from May 19 to 21. Eighties favourites Madness are performing on the first night Friday, May 19.

Nicola Palios of Tranmere Rovers said: “We are really excited to have Prenton Park host such a globally recognisable name as Little Mix for Wirral Live.

“Wirral Live is a great opportunity for the club, Wirral tourism and local businesses, as well giving the Wirral a flagship music venue capable of attracting some of the World’s biggest acts.”

Tickets for the Summer Shout Out gig at Parc Eirias Stadium in Colwyn are set to go on sale tomorrow, Saturday, January 14, from 10am.

They will be sold on Ticketmaster and Venue Cymru priced at £45 seated and £40 standing, and are expected to be a sell-out.

This announcement comes six weeks after it was revealed that Canadian rocker Bryan Adams has been booked to appear at the 15,000 capacity arena on Sunday, July 9.