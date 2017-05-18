Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Prenton Park – home of Tranmere Rovers FC – will play host to three nights of live music as Little Mix, The Libertines and Madness headline a trio of concerts on successive nights later this week.

For the club’s owners, it is all part of a strategy to make the club financially self-sufficient off the pitch – not an easy proposition in a sport traditionally so reliant on handouts from philanthropic chairmen, especially lower down the leagues where very little TV money trickles down.

But for owners Nicola and Mark Palios it’s the very reason they went out of their way to invest in Tranmere in the first place.

The club was in freefall when they arrived, relegated from League One – football’s third tier – a season earlier and heading for an exit from the league completely.

It was already too late to stop that from happening, for the first time in almost a century of league football, but two years on and Prenton Park is a very different place indeed.

Clubs away from the riches of the Premier League need to find innovative ways to survive financially – and for Tranmere there is the added challenge of playing right on the doorstep of two Premier League clubs, Liverpool and Everton.

This is where Wirral Live comes in. Three days of live shows featuring Little Mix, The Libertines, Madness, The Coral, Reverend and the Makers, Conor Maynard, The Farm and Bronnie, with further acts to be confirmed in the coming days, all to be played in Rovers’ Prenton Park Stadium before the pitch is renovated over the summer.

Tranmere chairman Mark Palios said: “We’re really excited about being able to bring three great days of music to the people of Wirral. There is nowhere else on the Wirral that could host an event like Wirral Live.

“This event could be huge for both Wirral and Tranmere Rovers Football Club. Given the small annual window due to pitch renovations in the closed season, it’s vitally important that we take this brief opportunity to turn the football stadium into a venue. It is part of the strategy to create non-matchday revenue at Prenton Park on more than just 23 days a year.

“Wirral Live is another step in the right direction following on from the refurbishment of our function rooms and the creation of the Futsal hub and revamped community centre.”

Wirral Live kicks off in style on the Friday night as 80s stars Madness bring their unique brand of fun and music to Merseyside for the night, with hits like ‘Our House’ and ‘Baggy Trousers’ undoubtedly part of the set. Also on the bill are Liverpool band The Farm, with Courts opening the event.

Saturday night sees The Libertines back on stage in front of a stadium crowd and with Carl Barat recently confirming he and Pete Doherty have been working on new material for the next album there’s talk the Wirral crowd could be amongst the first to hear snippets of it on the night. Supporting The Libertines are The Coral and Reverend and The Makers.

Chart-topping girl band Little Mix take to the Wirral Live stage on the Sunday night for what will be the first show of 2017 for Jade, Perrie, Leigh-Anne and Jesy. They are headlining a night that also includes sets from Conor Maynard and rising star Bronnie.

Tranmere Rovers vice chairman Nicola Palios said: “We are really excited that Prenton Park is to host internationally renowned names like Little Mix, The Libertines and Madness in front of a packed stadium, it really will underline that Wirral - and Tranmere - is a flagship music venue capable of attracting some of the world’s biggest artists.”

For more information and to book tickets, visit www.wirral.live .