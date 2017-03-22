Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A murder mystery is the first in an imaginative series of interactive adult events at the Lion Salt Works Museum near Northwich, as part of its Series of Unscrupulous Events programme.

The first event is on Friday, March 24 between 7.30–9.30pm. Suitable for adults, the event costs £3 per person and there is free parking. To book call 01606 275066.

The murder mystery is set at the Lion Salt Works in 1917. Emotions are running high after three years of unsuccessful fighting and huge casualties on the French battlefields of World War One.

Tom Garner, an outspoken socialist lumpman and pacifist, has been murdered. Suspects include a packing lady, whose sons have recently been conscripted into the army, and Tom’s wife who suspects him of having an affair. Even the management, who are wary of Tom’s outspoken political views, are suspected of foul play.

Visitors cum detectives will be invited to assess the evidence and watch the suspects being interviewed by the Women’s Volunteer Police before naming the murderer.

Cabinet member for communities and wellbeing at Cheshire West and Chester Council, Councillor Louise Gittins, said: “This is the latest in a series of highly imaginative activities being held at the Lion Salt Works Museum.

“Written by Tom Whitehead, a talented member of the Lion Salt Works team, visitors can consider the case against the suspects while enjoyably being introduced to the history of the salt works and to the wider issues about war and pacifism, conscription and the role of women and political change.

“This is exactly the sort of event that continues to put the Lion Salt Works on the map as a place to visit.”