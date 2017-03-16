Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jeremy Paxman will be shining a spotlight on the ecological wonders of Frodsham Marshes.

The Marsh Harrier conservation site will be featured on the former Newsnight host’s television show all about the River Mersey.

Rivers with Jeremy Paxman will be shown on Channel 4 on Sunday (March 19).

Cheshire Wildlife Trust’s honorary vice president Professor David Norman will appear on the programme to speak about the importance of the marshes which lie close to the Mersey Estuary.

It is the only place in Cheshire where the protected bird of prey breeds.

CWT chief executive Charlotte Harris said: “This television series has provided the perfect opportunity to explore the wildlife that depend on our rivers and river banks.

“It was a wonderful opportunity for Cheshire Wildlife Trust to be able to be part of this programme, showcasing our conservation work at Frodsham Marsh.

“The site is a great example of nature and industry coexisting and this is covered in the episode.”

Prof Norman was interviewed for the programme to explain the importance of this site, the conservation work that has taken place and the species the ongoing work will help.

It provides vital feeding and breeding areas for huge numbers of wading bird species

Frodsham Marshes have changed significantly with the development of Frodsham Wind Farm, but the clean energy project managed to achieve the Wildlife Trusts’ Biodiversity Benchmark award.

The Channel 4 show has already covered the length of the Severn and the Tweed.

Rivers with Jeremy Paxman on the River Mersey will be broadcast at 8pm on March 19.

