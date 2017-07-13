Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Preparations on the Roodee are underway for a winning time at the races on Saturday, July 15 as gates to the popular Chester Races City Plate Day open at 11.30am.

With seven races on the card, the day begins with the Stella Artois five furlong maiden stakes at 1.50pm, expected to wow the crowd with the fast finish of this promising sprint.

Another six strong fields will follow, with the highlight of the day being the listed City Plate sponsored by Sportingbet. This seven furlong race is expected to bring strong and highly rated horses to the Roodee , with anticipations of some familiar jockeys accompanying runners.

A stylish crowd is expected to enter the Racecourse in droves and already many enclosures including County Concourse have sold out, leaving only a limited supply of tickets in other areas for what is forecast to be a bright dry July day.

In addition to all the action on the flat, Capital FM are in attendance with Breakfast Show DJ Ben Sheppard and the Capital Street Stars.

Ben and the Capital team will be taking over one of the Paddock bars and playing music and a live DJ set to the crowds throughout the afternoon.

Racegoers will have the chance to enter a competition to win Fusion Festival tickets and Winning Post Enclosure badges to the next Chester race meeting which is the Midsummer Meeting on Saturday, July 29. Visit the team in the paddock, enjoy some live entertainment and enter the competition!

Out on the open course, there will be free activities for younger racegoers, with a climbing wall in operation throughout the afternoon, crafts for kids to make their very own Chester Racecourse crown, a circus skills workshop and there’s also a face painter on hand.

Children aged 17 and under are free to attend, while tickets for adults on the open course are £12. Parking is also available on the day for £8 per car. All children's activities are provided free of charge.

Those looking to purchase remaining tickets or badges available should visit chester-races.com to view availability and book online, or call the box office on 01244 304 600. A limited number of hospitality packages are also available.

(Image: Dale Miles)

Seven meetings remain in Chester’s busy racing season. Highlights include the MBNA Family Funday and tickets in selected enclosures for this fixture are currently half price. Secure a great offer before the discount expires on Wednesday, July 19.

Chester residents residing in a CH1-4 postcode can also take advantage of discounted tickets for a new addition to the season’s calendar: Chester Stakes Day on Saturday, September 2. Find out more online at chester-races.com