Good news if you can't wait until tomorrow to get your hands on FIFA 18.

GAME have the perfect solution as they will be holding midnight openings in selected stores including Chester and Cheshire Oaks .

The stores will opening at 11pm tonight (Thursday, September 28) so you can get the game as soon as it is released at midnight.

The new FIFA 18 will be the first time Cristiano Ronaldo will be the face of the game after rival Lionel Messi signed up to be the cover star of Pro Evolution Soccer. Ronaldo replaces last year's cover star Borussia Dortmund midfielder Marcus Reus.

Newly promoted Huddersfield Town and Brighton & Hove Albion will also have their stadiums for the first time, while La Galaxy's Stubhub Center and Atletico's Wanda Metropolino are also included for the first time.

The game is available on Playstation 4, Xbox One and PC. Legacy editions are available on PS3 and Xbox 360 versions and EA Sports has also launched a Nintendo Switch version, with a custom game engine to suit the new platform.

For a full list of the GAME stores nationwide holding midnight launches head to the official GAME website .