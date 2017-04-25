Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The wait is over. Final tickets for CarFest North 2017 are going on sale this week.

Offering a medley of incredible cars, great food, live music and a rich mix of family entertainment, this year’s CarFest North will be bursting with fun for CarFesters of all ages.

Tickets go on sale at 8am on Thursday (April 27) and this is the last chance to buy tickets for the unmissable family festival which takes place over over the weekend of July 28-30 in the rolling landscapes of the Bolesworth Estate in Tattenhall .

So far, CarFest 2017 has announced some superb music acts including Tom Odell, Sophie Ellis Bextor, Rick Astley, Deacon Blue, Manic Street Preachers and Melanie C but there are even more still to come. They will be joined by newly discovered acts who will be showcasing their music at the Wigwam stage – a firm favourite feature of previous years.

This year’s CarFest Kitchen will welcome some brand new faces in the cooking scene including YouTube star Joe Hurd, Ian Haste and Bake Off’s Howard Middleton, whilst welcoming back some old friends including Tom Kerridge and Angela Hartnett who will be cooking up a storm.

As ever, CarFest will be hosted by BBC Radio 2 DJ Chris Evans and will be packed with as much four-wheeled action as can be squeezed into a weekend. This year’s theme on the track sprint will be ‘Car-Nations’, celebrating some of the coolest and fastest cars from Great Britain, The USA, Japan, France, Germany and Italy. Plus there will be‘Hot-Wheels’ stunt action including a self-donutting car, motorsport and F1 demos and the ever popular Sporting Bears Dream Rides, there really is something for everyone!

To top it off, there will be amazing family activities on offer and for the first time ever families can cause mayhem and mischief by getting involved with the world’s biggest custard pie fight plus explore the lands of Jelly and Custard-Fest. 2017 will also see the first ever SuperHero Academy where there’ll be a whole host of experts on hand to share their super skills. The perfect hang out for any budding spidermen, batmen or wonder women, its CarFest’s very own Gotham City!

In the last five years the two annual events have raised an incredible £7.4m for BBC Children in Need, whilst entertaining more than 500,000 festival-goers of all ages with its unique and wonderfully eclectic mix of music, cars, food and fun, and 2017 promises to be the best year yet.

Don’t miss out on the ultimate family experience this summer and get your tickets from 8am on Thursday (April 27) here.