The Hospice of the Good Shepherd has announced a new partner for its Crazy Colour Dash fundraiser on Sunday (June 11).

David Lloyd’s Gym in Ellesmere Port has agreed to sponsor part of the event and they will be getting participants in the mood with a fun warm-up area before they set off for the crazy course.

The event offers participants the chance to test themselves whilst being blasted at powder paint stations, wacky style obstacles and there will be plenty of other surprises in store too.

The Hospice of the Good Shepherd’s event manager Stefan Robertson said: “By having David Lloyd gym present on the day of the event and providing a warm up is fantastic for participants. It adds a professional start to what will be a lot of fun.”

The event is taking place on Sunday, June 11, at the Whitby Sports and Social Club in Ellesmere Port.

Tickets cost £6 for children and £12 for adults.

For information on how to take part, visit www.ticketquarter.co.uk or call the hospice events team on 01244 851811 or email events@hospicegs.com.