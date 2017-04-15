Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Hospice of the Good Shepherd has launched a new event taking place on Sunday, June 11 called the Crazy Colour Dash.

In previous years the Backford hospice has had great success with the Colour Fun Run but the charity decided this summer is the time to take on a bigger and better challenge for the summer.

The Crazy Colour Dash offers participants a fun course with paint stations, obstacles and other crazy surprises on the day.

Altogether the course is over 3k in total and will be held at Whitby Sports and Social Club, Ellesmere Port . The event is open to everyone.

There will be three waves on the day with the first one starting at 11am named the Sky Blue Wave which is for children over four and under the age of 12 and families.

Following this there will be two further waves named ‘Red Thunder’ which are designed for people over the age of 12.

Senior events fundraiser Stefan Robertson said: “We have seen many people in the last few years rave about our events so we decided now is a good time to update and improve our event by adding in obstacles and some crazy surprises on the route for participants. This event is for the whole family but also for all age groups who want to test themselves and have a lot of fun.”

Participation costs £6 for children and £12 for adults. You can sign up by visiting www.ticketquarter.co.uk or call the hospice events team on 01244 851811 or email events@hospicegs.com.