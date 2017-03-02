Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hoole actor Ian Puleston-Davies is set to appear in a new crime drama series hitting screens later this year.

The former Coronation Street star joins BAFTA award winner Tim Roth and Emmy nominated Christina Hendricks for the Sky Atlantic show.

Tin Star, written by Rowan Joffe, tells the tale of the corruption of innocence, murder, grief and all consuming revenge - set against the backdrop of a remote and beautiful mountain town.

Executive producer Alison Jackson said: “Tin Star is an emotionally charged, fast-paced thriller packed with fascinating characters: characters whose very real and very dark inner lives take this beyond a simple whodunit.

“Combined with the visually arresting locations of the Canadian Rockies, the highly charged, visceral nature of Rowan’s storytelling packs a genuine punch, and to have actors as irresistible and accomplished as Tim Roth and Christina Hendricks to bring it all to life is just beyond exciting.”

Ian plays Frank in three episodes of the series written by acclaimed screenwriter Rowan Joffe, famed for 28 Weeks Later and the 2010 adaptation of Grahame Greene's Brighton Rock which he also directed.

Last year the Flint-born actor said he feared he would never work again after quitting his five year role in Corrie.

“After five years in Corrie I took a huge leap of faith to go back to being a jobbing actor. It was something I needed to do.

“I was getting restless and I’d run out of ideas. Owen [Armstrong] had come to the end of his journey - and in a way, I had too.”

Ian’s acting career spans three decades during which he has featured in scores of television dramas including Brookside, Grange Hill, Holby City.