The twelfth Frodsham Downhill Run will take place on Sunday (July 2) and once again there is a full complement of 250 runners taking part aged from one to over 70-years-old.

The Downhill Run is organised by Frodsham Community Association for the benefit of the town’s community centre.

Runners will start at the Monument on Frodsham Hill at 12.30pm before following the route down Bellemonte Road and Howie Lane to arrive at Castle Park and the Rotary Club’s Festival in the Park, where there will be plenty of entertainment for competitors and locals alike.

Each runner will receive a t-shirt and certificate for taking part.

Frodsham Community Association says it is grateful to all the friends and volunteers who support the run and it hopes the people of Frodsham and the surrounding area will be out in force to support the runners and all the activities.

Woodhouse Plumbing, Heating and Electrical Ltd is the main sponsor for the event.

Best Western Forest Hills Hotel Leisure Club will provide water at the finish line.