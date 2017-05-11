Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

In celebration of style and elegance, Chester Races Boodles May Festival played host to the first ever Best Dressed Gent competition yesterday (188BET Chester Cup Day, Wednesday, May 10).

Stephen Wong from the Wirral was named the Best Dressed Gentleman and received a tailored suit from style partner Gieves & Hawkes, commended for his sense of style and on-trend look.

The second runner up in the competition, Sam Chapman received return flights to Rome or Milan, courtesy of The Essential Journal and Blue Air.

Today (Thursday, May 11), will see the Boodles Ladies Day Best Dressed competition , for the stylish ladies of Chester and beyond. One chic lady will win £3000 worth of Boodles Jewellery with second and third prizes from Chester’s style partners Laura Apsit-Livens and Abi Fisher.

Those wishing to see more during the build-up can engage with the hashtags #BMFMensBestDressed and #BMFBestDressed, an online gallery is now available on the Chester Racecourse Facebook page.

Terms and conditions apply, for details visit chester-races.com .