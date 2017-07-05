Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thursday, June 29 was a day to remember for Helsby High School’s Year 11.

It began with a celebration assembly led by headteacher John Dowler and their year leader Madeline Marvin, with several prizes and photo slideshows to recognise the excellent achievements of the students throughout their last five years at Helsby.

Come 7pm it was time to arrive in style at the DoubleTree by Hilton Chester Hotel, where limos, sports cars and even a tractor pulled up to deliver the students on to the red carpet.

They made a dazzling impression as they entered the conservatory area wearing an array of beautiful dresses, dapper suits, fabulous hair-dos and sparkling accessories.

The students excitedly made the most of opportunities to have their photos taken by volunteer sixth form photographers and a photo-booth.

If anyone was in danger of ruining their dinner by enjoying too many treats from the sweet cart, it certainly didn’t show as they tucked in enthusiastically to a scrumptious buffet of American diner food.

As they ate, students – seated among a ridiculous number of balloons, decorative stars and sparkly table gems – enjoyed a picture slideshow of highlights from their time at Helsby.

Members of the teaching staff then gave out a variety of awards – voted for by staff members who had been making their nominations on paper slips throughout the evening.

To finish the evening the students threw themselves into the party spirit, dancing the night away to their requested songs from the DJ, waving glow sticks and getting covered in multi-coloured metallic pieces of ribbon every time a confetti cannon went off above the dancefloor.