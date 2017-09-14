Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester Racecourse has announced the Open Course enclosure and Open Course car park will be closed on both days of this weekend's Autumn Festival due to recent heavy rainfall.

If you have pre-purchased an Open Course ticket for either Friday, September 15 or Saturday, September 16 it will be valid for the Dee Enclosure, accessible via Gates 7 and 8.

Alternatively, racegoers with tickets for the Open Course enclosure will be entitled to a full refund. Ticket holders are advised to retain their tickets and contact the Box Office on 01244 304 600 from Monday, September 18. Refunds will not be processed before this date and you will be required to return your tickets (undamaged) to Chester Racecourse in person to the Box Office or by post to the following address: Chester Racecourse Box Office, The Racecourse, Chester, CH1 2LY.

The Open Course Car Park will also be closed and the racecourse are recommending that racegoers use the Park & Ride (Wrexham Road). Buses operate every 12 minutes between 8am and 7pm. Information, including timetables can be found here . Return tickets cost £2 per adult and up to two children can travel free if accompanied by an adult.

If you have pre-purchased parking, please contact the Box Office for more information on 01244 304 600.