Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets will have its live UK concert tour premiere in December – and it’s coming to Liverpool .

The second magical tale from J.K. Rowling will be brought to life at the Echo Arena on December 1.

The film, which follows Harry Potter’s second year at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, was released in 2002, and became (at that time) the seventh highest-grossing film of all time.

The tour will feature a live symphony orchestra performing, to picture, every note from Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

Audiences will be able to relive the magic of the film in high-definition on a 60-foot screen while hearing the orchestra perform the unforgettable score by award-winning film composer and Oscar winner, John Williams.

On touring the follow-up, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, and also the success of premiering Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, Senbla CEO Ollie Rosenblatt said: “Since we first launched the Harry Potter in Concert Series, the response from both film and music fans has been phenomenal. The shows really are unforgettable and remind us why Harry Potter has touched so many of us. To see these seminal films with a huge orchestra is beyond enthralling. We are delighted to bring the Chamber Of Secrets to audiences around the UK and to continue this magical and immersive experience.”

Tickets will be available for venue priority pre-sale on May 22, Ticketmaster and Amazon pre-sale on May 24 and general sale on May 25.