Have you made a New Year's resolution to get fit and stay fit?

January is the time of year where many people wave goodbye to their bad habits of the previous year and urge themselves to be fitter and healthier for the new year.

If this is the case for you and you are thinking of joining a gym, we're here to help.

We've put together a list of gyms in the Chester area and what offers are available to help you save money whilst getting fit.

Total Fitness, 53 Liverpool Rd, Chester CH2 1AQ

Join now and get the month of January free.

Sign up online by clicking here.

Northgate Arena, Victoria Rd, Chester CH2 2AU

Sign up for any annual membership (annual premier membership or annual junior membership) and you will get 12 months for the price of 10.

To join and get two months free, click here.

Spirit Health Club, Holiday Inn Chester South, Wrexham Rd, Chester, Cheshire CH4 9DL

Join now and receive two months free on selected annual memberships or enjoy the flexibility of a short term contract.

Sign up online by clicking here .

Club Moativation, Crowne Plaza Hotel, Trinity St, Chester, Cheshire CH1 2BD

Join today and enjoy one month free of charge.

Membership also includes a range of benefits including 25% off food and drink in the hotel bar and restaurant.

For more information and to join, call 01244 899 901.

Nuffield Health Chester Fitness & Wellbeing Gym, Wrexham Rd, Chester CH4

Join before or on January 15 and get the rest of January for free.

Only valid for 12 month contracts.

To join, click here.

If there's a special offer you think we should add, please email details to cheshire.news@trinitymirror.com. Alternatively, tweet us @ChesterChron or post to our Facebook page.