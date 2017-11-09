Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A magical Christmas is set to start in Chester from November 16, as the Grosvenor Shopping Centre will transform into a magical winter wonderland for adults and children to enjoy.

The centre will reveal its renowned Christmas tree, which will return to its prestigious St Michael’s Row location where visitors will be encouraged to take their seasonal snaps capture the magic of Christmas.

Grosvenor Shopping Centre will also be giving children the chance to win a range of prizes with an array of Christmas themed competitions in the centre and on its social media channels.

Manager at Grosvenor Shopping Centre Julie Webb said: “We love celebrating the festive season and we cannot wait for the festivities to begin.

“We strive to make the centre a magical place for children at Christmas and look forward to seeing their faces as they listen to our storytelling Santa and the singing reindeer.”

To really get shoppers into the festive mood, the centre will stay open for late night shopping until 8pm every Thursday from November 16 – December 21.

For more information on upcoming activity visit www.thegrosvenorcentre.co.uk .