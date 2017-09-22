Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Preparations are well under way for the Great British Food Festival taking place in the grounds of the stunning Arley Hall near Knutsford over the weekend.

Over 100 different traders will be in attendance, amongst them artisan food producers and street food vendors will be busy making, preserving, baking and packing, jams, cakes, cheese, pates and lots of other tasty treats.

Along with wonderful food and drink producers there will be a marquee full of craft and gift stalls, fantastic chef demos, foodie talks, ‘man vs food’ competitions and live music.

Dan Maycock, one of the organisers, said: “We have got a great mix of local produce and best of British, coming from further afield. On the hot food front you will be able to try anything from traditional hog roast to Vietnamese and Thai dishes, so hopefully something for all tastes!”

The Chef Demo stage hosts a headline name for each day, with ex Bake Off Stars, Howard Middleton and Luis Troyano both doing demos over the weekend.

They will each take centre stage at noon and 3pm on their respective days.

Alongside the celeb chefs, some of the best regional talent will be showcasing their skills; so from baking tips to fine dining know-how the demo theatre is the place to be for any budding chef.

On top of cooking up treats on the demo stage, the Bake Off stars will be overseeing the popular Great British Cake Off, where amateur bakers compete head to head in three baking categories (see www.greatbritishfoodfestival.com for details and to enter), and best of all if you enter a cake you get free entry to the festival!

There is entertainment for all the family over the weekend, including kids cookery lessons, free circus skills and children’s rides.

With live music throughout the day from a play list packed full of top local bands, your festival ticket also includes entry to the fantastic gardens at Arley, so it’s a good value day out for the whole family.

Bring a blanket and sit out for the day enjoying great food and drink, live music and beautiful surroundings.

The perfect recipe for a fun, foodie day out for the whole family.

The festival takes place on September 23 and September 24 at 10am - 5pm.